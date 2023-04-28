Behind the operations at the FBI Field Office in New Haven

What community issues are the Bureau facing and how are they handling them?

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven is home to the FBI New Haven Field Office. But, have you ever wondered what the FBI's role is in the Connecticut community and what issues they're tackling? FOX61 was given the opportunity to sit down with Special Agent in Charge, Robert Fuller and Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Michael Butsch, to get the inside scoop.

"It's important that the community knows that we're out there every day, trying to make them safer," said Fuller, who has been working for the FBI for 23 years.

"It's an honor to be here. To see the work that these people are doing," said Butsch, who also said several years of experience under his belt.

Both special agents said the operations in Connecticut are one of a kind. They have more than 100 agents focusing on issues like violent crime, guns, gangs, cyber threats, and more. The division also has around ten task forces, to really take a deep dive into those problems.

"Violent crime threat could be just violent crime domestics, whether it's homicides, we deal with violent gangs which are an organized group. Mostly here in Connecticut, we deal with neighborhood-based gangs, so they're basically local gangs situated within Hartford, Bridgeport, New Haven, the major cities of course have the gangs and they're competing amongst themselves for various reasons," Fuller said.

To get ahead of the violence, the FBI draws specialists in from different law enforcement agencies all across the state.

"(It's) An incredible working relationship that we have with our state and local partners. I have not seen it anywhere else in the United States. Although I have been everywhere in the country," Fuller said.

"Violence reduction and fentanyl are two of the absolute highest priorities for the U.S. Attorney and their office, and ours as well," Butsch said.

However, the main goal is to stop crime before it occurs. For example, when it comes to a threat to a school or community, the FBI will intervene.

"When we get in something like that, they look at each individual case and really decide, what's the best course of action," Butsch said.

If there is an outright threat, Butsch said the FBI will intervene immediately. But, most cases do not play out like that.

"You're getting something, a kid is talking about school shootings, is reviewing school shooting videos and really is idolizing someone who has conducted an attack. That's where we would take a deep dive and really pull in professionals from the Dept. of Child and Family Services, social workers, and really look at this. And say, how do we address this young person and get them off that path," Butsch said.

In these scenarios, the agents rely heavily on information from the public, police, and schools. Something they can't do, without the help from the community.

"We want people to trust us. And not just think of the FBI, but, think you know, Rob, Mike, we're here, trying to get ahead of these threats," Butsch said.

"It truly comes down to, it's a very simple concept, of good versus evil. And 99.9 percent of the time, we are the good guys," Fuller said. "People get into law enforcement for the right reason, because they care, and they want to make their communities safer, and I can't speak enough about our employees here."

The special agents want to make it clear, if anyone has any concerns, big or small, to reach out to them. The easiest way to report an issue is 1 (800) CALL FBI . To reach the New Haven office, call (203) 777-6311 . For fraud cases, visit IC3.gov (Internet Crime Complaint Center).

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.