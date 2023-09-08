How the housing crisis is affecting thousands in New Haven

Example video title will go here for this video

There are roughly 30,000 people in New Haven alone, questioning if they will end up living on the street. Realistically, most of them will never get their answer.

One of those families waiting for an answer is the Blank family.

“You and I will be dead and buried before we reach the end of a list like that,” she said.

“It can be unsatisfying to hang up the call and walk away without offering them a solution to their urgent need,” DuBois-Walton said.

Dubois-Walton spends every day meeting with those who are desperate for help. She said she feels the weight of the most vulnerable population in New Haven on her shoulders.

“We are the wealthiest state in [the] wealthiest country; there is more we can be doing to help the unhoused families,” DuBois-Walton said.

Elm Cities Housing Authority President Karen Dubois-Walton tells us now, with living expenses going up and wages not matching that increase, there is a higher demand for housing assistance, especially here in Connecticut.

Two decades ago, a family needing housing assistance from a federal program such as Section 8 could apply and receive an answer within a reasonable amount of time.

Even if a family does receive a voucher or has one already, that doesn’t mean they are housing-secure.

There is an unprecedented 30,000 people on the New Haven Section 8 housing waitlist. Still, most of these people’s applications will never even be processed due to too-little housing available, insufficient funding, and an overall lack of resources.

We spoke with two families facing different sides of the same battle with a system that isn’t set up to let them win.

Waiting for an Answer :

Forrest and Kacie Blank said their move from Alaska to Connecticut last year could be summed up quickly.

“It was emotionally and financially draining,” Kacie said.

They applied for Section 8 assistance last June and still haven’t heard back. The couple said they were number 23,000 on the list. Now more than a year later, their status hasn’t changed much.

They are scraping together $2,800 monthly for a West Haven motel. Ironically, that rate is about three times what they would pay if someone would take a chance on them.

“We are thinking it’s our credit score because when we moved down here, we had to lean on credit cards; we used all our cash saved,” Kacie said.

DuBois-Walton said the Blanks are prime candidates to receive a Section 8 voucher, but the resources to help them don’t exist.

“We are a state that has underbuilt housing at all impact points for decades,” Dubois-Walton said. “We are not building enough housing to grow.”

Currently, the National Housing and Urban Development’s success rate is 45% of applicants placed in homes.

Meanwhile, the New Haven Housing Authority has very different statistics. They have placed 34% of applicants successfully, and 25% have a voucher but are still looking for a place.

The disheartening statistic comes from the number of vouchers that expire. Leaders say 41% of the granted vouchers go unused due to the family not being able to find a place to live, putting them at the back of the line and back to square one.

This impacts people like the Blanks the most. It’s now been more than a year of waiting. They say they are still sacrificing food for themselves to have a motel roof over their head and enough food for their baby.

The proof here is in the numbers; New Haven County is ranked as the 9th worst housing market in the country. Realtor.com shows a shocking 74% decrease in overall home and apartment availability over the last five years. This puts a significant burden on the Elm City Housing Authority.