Passengers get scare after airplane wheel slides of taxiway at Tweed-New Haven Airport

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An airplane at Tweed-New Haven Airport slid off the taxiway on Friday morning giving passengers a scare.

The Communications Manager for Avelo Airline Courtney Goff said while taxiing out for departure to Palm Beach International Airport, Avelo airlines Flight 345 conducted a tight turn on a taxiway sliding a wheel onto the adjacent grassy area.

166 passengers and six crewmembers were aboard the airplane and nobody was injured. All the passengers were safely taken back to the terminal after.

Tweed-New Haven Airport remained open and Avelo Airline operations will continue to go on as scheduled through the day.

Goff said they're working with customers to accommodate them in alternative flights to Palm Beach and that they are sorry about the delay.

They are currently investigating what caused the situation.

