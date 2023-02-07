Opioid-laced drugs likely cause of 'sudden increase' of overdoses in New Haven: Officials

The cases in question involve the use of crack cocaine but with a suspected mixture of opioids such as fentanyl.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — After a "sudden" spike in fatal overdoses in New Haven, city officials are encouraging residents to be aware of the increase and to know how to prevent further overdoses.

Since Jan. 25, there have been 12 fatal overdoses reported in New Haven, which is higher than the average of two per week, according to the federal Overdose Data Surveillance System. Specifically, there were several overdose incidents reported in the Newhallville and Hill neighborhoods.

The cases in question involve the use of crack cocaine but with a suspected mixture of opioids such as fentanyl.

The city is working with community partners and its health department to reach out to residents and improve access to hard reduction supplies.

"It is critical that we raise awareness about this spike in fatal overdoses so residents who use drugs are extra careful,” said New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond.

Those who would like to seek drug use treatment can call 1-800-563-4086.

Those who use drugs can get their substances tested - with no questions asked - at the Yale-Community Health Care Van at 270 Congress Avenue, Monday-Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.