Septic tank rollover causes road closures in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. — A septic tank rollover in Guilford caused Route 80 to close on Thursday,

Guilford police put out a message on their Facebook page saying that multiple intersections had to be closed to traffic for the cleanup.

Police also said there were no injuries.

The rollover, which happened shortly before 4:30 pm, had the intersection of Route 80 and Durham Road (Route 77) completely shut down. About an hour after that original announcement, Route 80 was only closed eastbound from Long Hill to Durham Rd. Southbound and Northbound Rt 77 are open, and Eastbound on Route 80 from Route 77.

The time that all traffic will be able to travel freely in that area has not been announced. The tanker has been removed, but the clean up (and the stench) is still ongoing.

