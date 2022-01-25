Distribution warehouse to be built in Naugatuck Valley area with Amazon as prospective tenants

Officials said money allocated to help the property over the last few years has helped develop it into a prime spot for candidates like Amazon.

WATERBURY, Conn. — After years of work, a property located in the Naugatuck Valley will finally see development with a big-name prospective tenant – and with it, comes hundreds of full-time jobs.

Officials made the announcement Tuesday morning from Waterbury City Hall regarding the development project.

The site, containing 150 acres spread over Naugatuck and Waterbury, had been selected to become a state-of-the-art distribution facility with the potential to create 1,000 full-time jobs.

State and local leaders announced that the prospective tenant would be Amazon.

“This project, if approved, has tremendous upside for Waterbury, Naugatuck, and residents throughout the region,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “This has the potential to create up to a thousand new jobs and go a long way in supporting these communities in their broader revitalization efforts. We are seeing real momentum in our state as more and more companies are choosing to invest and grow here."

Bluewater Property Group has been selected to develop the property.

“There is a lot of work to do to make this potential project a reality, but we are excited at the opportunity to proceed to the next step,” Alexandra Escamilla, head of development for Blue Water Property Group, said.

During the announcement, state and local leaders highlighted "regionalism", where local municipalities work together for development and economic growth rather than individually.

The Naugatuck Valley Regional Development Corporation (NVRDC) is spearheading the project on behalf of both Naugatuck and Waterbury. The corporation was created a year ago by Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary and Naugatuck Mayor Warren "Pete" Hess.

“The Naugatuck Valley’s central location with close proximity to major highways and rail service, along with an abundance of workforce talent, will continue to drive investment into the area,” Thomas Hyde, CEO of NVRDC, said. “The decision to locate a facility of this size and scale is a testament to the ongoing revitalization and attractiveness of the region.”

Amazon facilities have also found homes in Windsor and North Haven.

O'Leary said officials expect to have a purchase and sale executed within the following two weeks.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

---

---

