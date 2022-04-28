2 arrested, 3 ATVs, 3 dirt bikes seized in Waterbury

Police acted this week after receiving complaints about reckless driving around the city.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police arrested two men and seized three ATVs and three dirt bikes this week after receiving complaints about reckless driving around the city.

Aponte Heriberto,38, of Waterbury, was charged with Illegal Operations of a Dirt Bike along with additional motor vehicle related offenses. Brian Okene Rainey, 18, of Waterbury, was charged Illegal Operation of an ATV, Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree and additional motor vehicle related offenses.

On Monday, officers saw Heriberto riding dirt bike in the area of Woodlawn Street at Pine Street. Police seized the dirt bike and had it towed from the scene.

On Wednesday, officers assigned to the Traffic Unit received information of multiple ATV’s that appeared to be abandoned off Springbrook Rd. Officers located two ATV’s and two dirt bikes as this location. Police said one of the ATV’s was stolen in March 2020 from Craftwood Rd, Waterbury. Another ATV had an expired registration out of New York State. Both dirt bikes did not have clear identification or VIN’s that appeared to have been tampered with. All of the ATV’s were towed from the area.

While they were on the scene, they saw an ATV being driven nearby at 188 Springbrook Road through a wooded area of a private housing complex. The ATV was being driven by Rainey and he was taken into custody.

The use of ATV’s, dirt bikes, pocket bikes and other non-permitted recreational vehicles are prohibited in the City of Waterbury

If residents see one in operation, police ask that they email atvtips@waterburyct.org or contact the WPD ATV Tip Hotline at (203) 574-6662.

