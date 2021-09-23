Two people, including 10-year-old, shot near Congress Avenue in Waterbury

The injuries sustained by both victims were non-life threatening, according to officials. Anyone with info is asked to call (203) 574-6911.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are investigating Thursday night after two people were shot, including a 10-year-old.

Officers responded to the area of Congress Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. on a shots fired complaint and were told two parties were possibly injured.

Evidence of shots fired was discovered in the roadway, but no victims, according to a release.

Two victims arrived at Waterbury Hospital with gunshot wounds a short time later.

A 21-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 10-year-old child sustained gunshot wounds to the rib area, police said.

The injuries were non-life threatening, and both victims are still in hospital, according to officials.

Suspect information was not immediately available, but investigators are working late as the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6911 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This is a developing story. FOX61 will provide more information as it becomes available.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.