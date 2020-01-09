Man struck and killed in New Haven; driver charged

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man has been charged after a fatal pedestrian crash last night in New Haven.

Police said just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, they were called to the intersection of Ella Grasso Boulevard and Orange Avenue on the report of a person struck by a motor vehicle.

When first responders arrived, they found a 'severely injured' 52-year-old man in the road with a motor vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. He has not been identified at this time.

Police said the 39-year-old New Haven man behind the wheel has been charged with DUI and additional charges are pending. He has not been identified at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team.

