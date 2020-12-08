New Haven PD investigating Donna Drive apartment shooting

Officials located a 35-year-old resident suffering gunshot wounds to the shoulder and leg. Police believe the gunman ran from Donna Drive towards Flint Street.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Officials say the incident occurred Tuesday just before midnight.

New Haven officers and firefighters responded to a 911 call of a person shot inside a Donna Drive apartment.

First responders located a 35-year-old resident suffering gunshot wounds to the shoulder and leg.

His injuries were non-life threatening, New Haven PD Capt. Anthony Duff said.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

After the scene and neighborhood were canvassed overnight, officials say the streets have since been reopened.

Police believe the gunman fled on foot on Donna Drive towards Flint Street.