New Haven police investigating vandalism at synagogue that caused $5,000 in damage

After canvassing the area, police believe the incident happened sometime between Friday, April 10 and Tuesday, April 14.

New Haven Police are investigating a case of vandalism after three exterior window panes at a synagogue were found with projectile holes, likely from pellets from a BB gun.

In a release, police said an officer responded to the synagogue Tuesday, April 14th, and inspected the damage, which was estimated at $5,000.

During their neighborhood canvass, residents reported teenagers playing in the street near the synagogue Friday afternoon, an unreported sound of possible gunfire on a nearby street on Friday night, and an unreported sound of glass breaking on Sunday night.

Neighbors reported no similar vandalism. Investigators believe the incident was random and did not find a motive.