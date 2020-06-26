New Haven man and woman injured in shooting outside Valley Street home

New Haven PD say both victims, a 25-year-old male and 21-year-old female, were shot in the leg.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night.

According to a release, officers and firefighters responded just before 10:50 p.m. to reports that people were shot outside a Valley Street home.

Upon their arrival, two gunshot victims were located on the scene.

New Haven PD say both victims, a 25-year-old male and 21-year-old female, were shot in the leg.

They sustained non-life threatening injuries, but were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

Valley Street has since reopened after authorities canvassed the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.