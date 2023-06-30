Bobcat killed after attacking a camper at Selden Neck State Park: Officials

Police said three adults and nine minors were on the island as part of a camping trip when the bobcat attacked just after 2 a.m.

LYME, Conn. — A bobcat is dead after it attacked a camper in Selden Neck State Park in Lyme, officials said.

Just after 2 a.m. Friday, the Deep River Fire Department, EMS, as well as Lyme Fire and EMS, were called to Selden Island, located within the park, on the report of an animal attack.

"This is very out of the ordinary for us," said Scott Basile, Wilderness School Field Program Supervisor.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), a man was sleeping in a hammock at the time and was attacked by the bobcat. Two other adults, along with the man in the hammock, then killed the bobcat.

The youth were all okay.

"You know rabies is what always comes to mind, it could be a couple of other things. They can get distemper which can make them act odd and aggressive," said Elise Bouthillier of the State Environmental Conservation Police.

When first responders learned of the nature of the injuries and situation, more crews were called in from Chester and Essex.

DEEP said that the adults were leading a group of youth campers at the time and Deep River fire officials said that the three adults and nine minors were safely taken off the island without incident. The three adults were then taken to the hospital for treatment.

The youth campers were with Wilderness School, a program that takes the youth out of the DCF foster care homes on days-long expeditions.

It just so happened that Thursday was their first day of camp.

Scott Basile, a supervisor with the school said their counselors are all trained for situations like this one.

"We’re out in the woods, we talk about the various things that can go on in the woods, different scenarios that can happen. Our instructors all go out with a wilderness first responder certificate," said Scott Basile of the Wilderness School Field Program Supervisor.

No other injuries were reported and DEEP said that it's believed none of the other campers had contact with the bobcat.

Deep River residents said they see bobcats all the time, never thinking anything of it.

"I’m surprised that there would be a bobcat on the island. How it got out there because I don’t know that they swim very well," said Donna Grant of Deep River.

"If we walk at night, well maybe we’ll stop walking at night actually!" said Peter Hinsch of Deep River.

State EnCon Police said they have noticed more bobcats around, but they usually hide from humans.

"Bobcat interactions with humans are exceedingly rare. Since 2020, we have only … this makes the fifth altercation of those five that we have record of," added Bouthillier.

The bobcat has been taken to the State Public Health laboratory for rabies testing.

---

