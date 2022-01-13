Secy. of Education Cardona to visit Connecticut on Friday

Secretary Cardona and Rep. Courtney will visit two schools and discuss career and technical education.

GROTON, Conn. — Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will visit Groton on Friday to discuss career technical education and the manufacturing pipeline.

Cardona will be accompanied by U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney who represents the Second Congressional District

Cardona and Courtney will visit two schools and discuss career and technical education. First, they will tour Thames River Magnet School followed by a visit to Ella T. Grasso Technical High School which has a manufacturing program.

There, the two will speak with students and education leaders regarding the school's manufacturing pipeline.

They'll also touch on the Biden administration's efforts to support career and technical education.

Cardona has visited the state several times in the past year including stops in Meriden, Waterbury and Central Connecticut State University. He participated in ceremonies celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at Southern Connecticut State University.

