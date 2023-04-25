Family of truck driver killed on Gold Star Bridge speaks out

Wallace Fauquet III, otherwise known as Wally to his family, was described as selfless, gregarious and fun-loving.

LEDYARD, Conn. — Family and friends of a truck driver who tragically died on the Gold Star Bridge last week are speaking out in remembrance of his memory.

Wallace Fauquet III, or to his friends, Wally, lived in Gales Ferry. He was behind the wheel of a Kenworth T300 carrying home heating oil. While driving on Interstate 95 on the Gold Star Bridge, a Toyota Avalon suddenly got a flat tire, and its driver lost control, ultimately coming to a stop in the right lane for the Bridge Street entrance ramp.

Fauquet's tanker collided with the back of the Toyota, flipping it over and causing it to erupt in flames.

Fauquet was sadly pronounced dead on the scene. The people in the Toyota were rescued by off-duty New London Police Lt. Cornelius Rodgers, along with other good Samaritans.

The community that knew Fauquet came together on Friday to remember him and a GoFundMe was created to help support the family. The fundraising efforts, in just a handful of days, busted through its goal of $100,000 and as of Tuesday, sits at over $150,000.

The family issued a statement on Tuesday regarding the life and memory of Fauquet, outlining his friendly and caring demeanor when it came to strangers and providing for the family he cherished:

Wallace, Wally, Fauquet of Gales Ferry CT was a loving husband and father. He was a very hard-working man. He often worked 7 days a week to provide for his family who he loved fiercely. He was helpful and reliable as an employee and to all who knew him.

He made it his priority to lend a helping hand. He would always stop when he came upon a broken down vehicle. He was a selfless get it done kind of guy. He was on a first name basis with the staff at the parts stores because he was always fixing someone’s car.

He never met a stranger since be befriended all he met. He was gregarious and fun-loving. There was never a dull moment with him around. He brought endless fun and entertainment to his family. He bought a camping trailer and fixed it up for the family. They kept the camper at Acorn Acres in Bozrah where he was known as the go to person to new campers as he would show them the ropes and make them feel at home.

He and his wife shared a deep love for one another for 20 years and she feels blessed to have had that special bond with him from day one.

His children remember him as a super fun Dad and sometimes you’d swear he was a kid himself.

He loved to play basketball his with sons and had plans to put a basketball court in the backyard for them. He taught them love and compassion for others and they know how hard he worked to be a good man.

He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, brother in law, nephew and cousin. He shared a very special bond with his nephews and they were always thrilled to see him. He loved animals and he adopted a rescue dog 2 years ago. The 125 lb dog named Beau came from an abusive situation and was ill. He adopted him, nursed him back to health and they became the very best of friends.

His family is overwhelmed with the outpouring of love from the community and they wish to extend their thanks to all.

