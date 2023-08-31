Stonington residents, businesses concerned after fecal bacteria found in water of Wequetequock Cove

Officials said fecal bacteria is usually found in the feces of warm-blooded animals.

STONINGTON, Conn. — Business owners and residents near Wequetequock Cove in Stonington are concerned after they learned fecal bacteria seeped into their water.

"The water issues have always been an issue, it’s always been an issue here," said Sonya Swinaber, owner of Stonington Veterinary Hospital.

Swinabar is one of the many people along Stonington Road who have been fighting for better water quality. The well behind her business contained saltwater from the ocean.

"The water’s pottable but the water tastes terrible," added Swinabar.

To make matters worse, she learned fecal coliform bacteria has seeped into the cove which has put her even more on edge.

"I have to have water here, not just for my staff but to run our business. I have to have a good water supply," added Swinabar.

Last year, the cove received a D- grade from the Save the Sound Water Quality Report Card.

The Wequetequock Cove Clean Water Coalition has met frequently to find solutions after a $47,250 grant was awarded to the Eastern Connecticut Coalition District.

This grant will help inform the public while looking for solutions.

"Educating people on pet waste and not having their pets go and not clean up after them and not washing their car in the driveway and washing it in the grass instead," said Heather Palardy of the Eastern Connecticut Conservation District.

Palardy with the ECCD said the bacteria comes from Canada Geese that have nested and dropped feces onto the grass, so when it rained, it flushed the feces into the cove water.

Meanwhile, signs have been posted on telephone poles leading to the cove to warn visitors.

"You can’t shellfish there, it’s really in my opinion not safe for your animals to bathe in it," added Palardy.

ECCD has implemented a vegetative buffer to try to prevent the geese from doing unsolicited business.

