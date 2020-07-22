Ex-nurse at New Milford Hospital facing sexual assault charges following incident involving female patient

Following a lengthy investigation, authorities found that the accused was the subject of at least three other similar complaints prior to this incident.

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — Police made an arrest Tuesday following a lengthy investigation into an incident last December at New Milford Hospital.

According to a police affidavit, a female patient accused a former nurse at the of sexually assaulting her on December 24 while she was in their care.

Officials say the assault was reported to a female nurse two days later, as the she was in shock and alarmed.

The victim told police that should could not remember fine details due to her trauma, as well as being prescribed Valium among other medications, however a sexual assault kit was performed.

Officials identified the suspect as 61-year-old Charnjit Bains.

Medical records confirmed that the victim was in fact a patient of Bains' on the night of the incident, according to officials.

Police say surveillance footage captured Bains entering and exiting the victim's room on several occasions without any other individuals present.

The arrest warrant details the report of the assault, including that Bains allegedly groped her breasts after checking the back of her lungs and demanded she enter the bathroom, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Following a formal investigation which began in January 2020, authorities found that the accused was the subject of at least three other similar complaints prior to the New Milford Hospital incident.

The earliest complaint against him was between 2004 and 2009, while he worked as an EKG Technician.

That complaint resulted in his restriction from treating female patients at the time.

An official from Danbury-headquartered Nuvance Health, which manages New Milford Hospital, made a comment following the arrest.

"We are taking this allegation very seriously and fully cooperating with law enforcement officials," Andrea Ryan said. "As this is an active investigation, we will not be commenting further."

Bains was arraigned in Torrington Superior Court and released on $250,000 bond.

He faces 1st degree Sexual Assault and 4th degree Sexual Assault charges.