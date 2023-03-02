New program funds free swim lessons for qualifying children across Connecticut

Qualifying children can sign up at a participating YMCA to receive free swim lessons and learn important water safety skills, saving lives across the state.

WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income.

The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury.

It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for all children across the state, making sure every child can afford to learn how to swim through Connecticut's new YMCA Free Swimming Lessons Program.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and the state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection commissioner Katie Dykes are launching the program, securing $1.5 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The program allows children 17 years old and under to learn how to swim for no cost. Children who qualify come from families who receive SNAP benefits or are recommended to the program.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says two children across the country die of drowning accidents each day and children of color are more at risk.

The program is aimed at bridging the gap between families that can afford swim lessons and families who can't, now making the critical skill a right for everyone in the state.

"Even if you think it’s not important to start to learn to swim until you’re later or if there’s a backyard pool or if you consistently go to the beach, listen when we tell you all children should learn how to swim. It shouldn’t be a privilege, it should be every child in every class in every home learning to swim because it’s about saving lives," said state representative Liz Linehan.

The program has already served 400 children, reaching several communities across the state.

At the YMCA in Waterbury, 2,500 children from underserved communities will be able to learn how to swim.

The program teaches children not only how to swim but also the importance of water safety.

Anyone interested in joining the program can reach out to their local YMCA.

