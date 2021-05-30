No prom? No problem. Glastonbury students hold their own.

"I'm grateful that everyone stayed safe and we're able to actually come together at the end," said Alejandro Rincon, a senior at Loomis Chaffee School.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The Class of 2021 has had anything but a normal senior year, and even their junior year was cut short by the pandemic. While Glastonbury High School held an outdoor celebration for seniors, they did miss out on a traditional prom. That's why the Matson Family made sure their son and his friends didn't end high school without getting to experience it. Hosting their own prom for the group of friends at the Tiffany-Juliet House.

"We're just glad to be able to give them something after so much has been taken from them," said Scott Matson of Glastonbury.

"The majority of senior year we just missed the feeling of being always in school and walking through the hallways and even when we went hybrid plan nobody wants to get up and go to school so everybody just stayed online," said Owen Matson, a senior at Glastonbury High School.

Saturday night's prom was attended by about 25 kids and included food, a photo booth, and dancing.

"We missed prom last year, which was a bummer, but this is making up for everything else," said Jason Keum, a senior at Glastonbury High School.

The event also gave the kids a chance to break out the dresses that had been sitting in the closet for a year.

"I got it like a week before everything shut down. So, I was excited to have an opportunity to wear it because I mean obviously, you can't really return it," said Maggie Dunn, a senior at Glastonbury High School.

It was a tough year for venues too, so the owner of the Tiffany-Juliet House said she was happy to help make the prom happen and is looking forward to more events this year.

"Last year was challenging. We made it through the toughest parts and we are now sailing free and we are so overwhelmed and busy that we are truly blessed," said Corrine Crocker-Luby.

Like so many other things the seniors faced over the past year, they made the best of their small prom, and have stayed positive despite the obstacles thrown their way.

"I'm grateful that everyone stayed safe and we're able to actually come together at the end," said Alejandro Rincon, a senior at Loomis Chaffee School.