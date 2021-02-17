'No reason to believe arson involved' | Ashford Fire Marshal discusses Hole in the Wall Gang Camp fire

A large fire broke out at the historic camp destroying several buildings.

ASHFORD, Conn. — Ashford Fire Marshal Richard Whitehouse said on Tuesday there is no reason to believe arson was the cause of the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp fire.

On February 12, a large fire broke out at the famous camp. Fire Marshals say a large portion of the property was destroyed including the Woodshop, the Arts and Crafts, Cooking Zone, and Camp Store Buildings.

Fire Marshal Whitehouse continued by saying dogs were used in the investigation and there were no tracks in the snow leading up to the camp. Nothing suspicious was found.

The site was founded by legendary actor Paul Newman in 1988 for seriously ill children and their families.

In response to the large-scale destruction, Travelers and the Travelers Championship say they will match up to $1 million in donations to the Ashford camp.

“For more than three decades, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has brought hope and healing to children and families struggling with serious illnesses,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers. “Now, after this devastating fire, the camp itself is in need of hope and healing."