North Carolina fugitives arrested in Vernon

An arrest warrant was being served at a home on Dow Street. Police issued a shelter in place order as a precautionary measure.

Vernon Police arrested two men who were wanted by police in North Carolina Thursday.

Police issued a shelter in place order as a precaution due to the nature of the crimes. The order impact residents of Rau Street, Grand Avenue, Dow Street, and Pillsbury Hill neighborhood.

There were some children and other adults in the home when they arrived.

Police later said that the situation was resolved peacefully and that the order was lifted.

Wardell Sherrill of Charlotte, North Carolina and Carlos Jimenez of Vernon, were taken into custody and charged with being fugitives of the law. The North Carolina warrant alleges Sherrill and Jimenez were involved in an armed robbery with a gun. They are scheduled to appear in court April 3.