North Haven animal shelter in need of donations

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Looking to help a good cause? The Animal Haven in North Haven is a non-profit rescue organization currently at capacity with many cats as kitten season has exploded this year.
Sadly, their food supply is now running dangerously low. Roughly 90 cats need to be fed twice a day so if you're interested in helping or donating, the shelter needs wet and dry cat food, and they also have cats and kittens looking for their forever homes, if you're looking to adopt.
You can drop off donations to 89 Mill Rd, North Haven, CT 06473, or have donations delivered through Amazon or Chewy. For more on The Animal Haven, go here: https://www.theanimalhavenct.org/