Norwalk PD continues to investigate 2006 cold case homicide, $50K reward offered

Laray “Mookie” Moore was shot and killed on June 29, 2006 in the Roodner Court Apartments on Ely Avenue.

NORWALK, Conn. — After 14 years without answers and justice for a slain Norwalk man, detectives say they are continuing to investigate his homicide.

Norwalk PD announced Saturday that there is currently a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau at 203-854-3111 or the Cold Case Hotline at 866-623-8058.

Anonymous internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website.