Norwalk PD continues to investigate 2006 cold case homicide, $50K reward offered

Laray “Mookie” Moore was shot and killed on June 29, 2006 in the Roodner Court Apartments on Ely Avenue.
Credit: Norwalk Police Department
Laray "Mookie" Moore

NORWALK, Conn. — After 14 years without answers and justice for a slain Norwalk man, detectives say they are continuing to investigate his homicide.

Norwalk PD announced Saturday that there is currently a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau at 203-854-3111 or the Cold Case Hotline at 866-623-8058.

Anonymous internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website.

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

Credit: Norwalk PD
$50,000 reward for information on 2006 killing of Laray "Mookie" Moore

