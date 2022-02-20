1 dead as car slams into mobile home in Groton

The car pushed the mobile home off its foundation

GROTON, Conn. — A woman is dead after the car she was driving slammed in to a mobile home in Groton Saturday, pushing it off its foundation.

Police said at 1:49 p.m., they were called to a serious accident involving a car that smashed into a mobile home in the Eastwood Mobile Homes located at 301 Buddington Road in Groton.

Officials said the 2007 Toyota Avalon, was believed to be traveling north from the upper lot of the mobile home area and headed down hill, when it crashed into a mobile home in the lower lot. The crash caused the mobile home to be pushed off its foundation. Emergency crews found the driver unresponsive inside the vehicle. Dorothy L. Bronson, 83, who lived in the park, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said a person inside the mobile home at the time of the crash was not injured. Because of the extensive damage to the home, a local building inspector said the home was uninhabitable. The Red Cross is assisting the occupant of the home who has become displaced.

The cause of this crash is under investigation by members of the Patrol Division of the Groton Police Department.

The Groton Police Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any information to contact the Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.

