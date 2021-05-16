One dead in Hartford motorcycle crash

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
Police said at 5:32 p.m. they were called to the area of Garden Street at Liberty Street for a serious motorcycle crash. Officers found Joshua Daquawn, 25, in the roadway near a red 2002 Yamaha R6 motorcycle. He was taken by ambulance to the Saint Francis Hospital Emergency Room where he was later died from his injuries. The other vehicle involved, a white 2005 Acura TL, was also found to be on the scene with its operator. The operator of the Acura was uninjured.
Detectives from the Crime Scene Division responded to the scene of the crash and assumed control of the investigation.
A full reconstruction of traffic crash is being conducted by the Crime Scene Division.
