One dead in Hartford motorcycle crash

Police said at 5:32 p.m. they were called to the area of Garden Street at Liberty Street for a serious motorcycle crash. Officers found Joshua Daquawn, 25, in the roadway near a red 2002 Yamaha R6 motorcycle. He was taken by ambulance to the Saint Francis Hospital Emergency Room where he was later died from his injuries. The other vehicle involved, a white 2005 Acura TL, was also found to be on the scene with its operator. The operator of the Acura was uninjured.