Police investigating shooting on Hartford - West Hartford city line

Police: Incident happened on the Hartford and vehicle crashed into building in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of the West Hartford - Hartford city line.

Emergency crews were called to 1037 Boulevard in West Hartford, a shopping plaza with a Subway sandwich shop.

A charcoal Honda Accord coupe could be seen up against the building with emergency crews around the parking lot.

The building appears to have been damaged from the impact of the car.

Police issued a press statement:

West Hartford police on scene of shooting that occurred in area of Prospect Ave and Capital Ave.



Car involved then crashed into side of building in West Hartford located at 1037 Boulevard.

Shooting appears to have occurred in Hartford. All inquiries should be directed to Hartford Police.

Hartford police were also responding to the scene.