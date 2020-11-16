Overnight winds topple Christmas tree on New Haven green

Last night's storm didn't just take out powerlines and tree branches, it also took down - temporarily - one of the biggest sights of the holiday season - the new haven green Christmas tree.
Eddie Torres said, "This is one of the nicest trees we’ve had in a good long while."
The 70-foot tree was no match for 60 mph wind gusts. Once a cable keeping the Cheshire tree secure snapped, the winds toppled the tree, lights and all, on its side.
New Haven Parks and Recreation says a crane will get the tree back in to place, long before the holiday season begins.