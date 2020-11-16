Overnight winds topple Christmas tree on New Haven green

Once a cable keeping the Cheshire tree secure snapped, the winds toppled the tree, lights and all, on its side.

Last night's storm didn't just take out powerlines and tree branches, it also took down - temporarily - one of the biggest sights of the holiday season - the new haven green Christmas tree.

Eddie Torres said, "This is one of the nicest trees we’ve had in a good long while."

