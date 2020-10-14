Oxford mom charged with manslaughter in death of 11-month-old son

She confirmed to investigators that she took one .5mg Xanax on the morning of her son's death, however blood analysis also revealed evidence of recent narcotics use.

OXFORD, Conn. — A woman was charged in the death of her 11-month-old son back in July, who officials say died of a drug overdose.

According to an arrest warrant, State Police responded to a 911 call from a Blue Ridge Terrace residence just before 2 p.m. on July 6, reporting that a baby was not breathing.

Officials said upon their arrival, a woman later identified as 35-year-old Rebecca Dixon, was holding a baby boy who appeared limp.

The baby was transported to Griffin Hospital in Derby, where he was pronounced deceased. Health officials said the baby "had no signs of life for approximately 70 minutes."

Dixon told officials her son fell asleep, face down in the crook of her elbow around 12:30 p.m. and she fell asleep as well.

Shortly thereafter, she called for her mother to run upstairs, where the baby was laying face up on the bed with no signs of life.

They both began CPR and called 911.

In September, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the baby's death a homicide, reporting the cause being acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and morphine, with recent cocaine exposure.

Detectives searched the Oxford home, where paraphernalia, empty packaging, a homemade glass smoking pipe with burnt residue and used plastic baggies consistent with cocaine base (crack) usage were located.

Six empty glassine enveloped stamped "Skittles" were also found in the bedroom trash can, officials said. They were consistent with illicit opiate use.