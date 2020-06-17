PD: Meriden career criminal alleged to have killed, crushed, burned girlfriend

Perrie Mason, 31, moved to Meriden from Hawaii to start a new life, but instead lost her life last August at the hands of an abusive boyfriend, according to Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — A 39-year-old Meriden man, charged with murdering his girlfriend and burning her remains was arraigned in New Haven Superior Court Wednesday.

Perrie Mason, 31, moved to Meriden from Hawaii to start a new life, but instead lost her life last August at the hands of an abusive boyfriend, according to Meriden police.

39-year-old Jason Watson has been in jail since August, when he was hit with various assault related charges, stemming from an incident involving Mason, days before she disappeared.

“There is a strangulation second and a violation of probation, which is the third violation of probation on the underlying charge of sexual assault in the 2nd degree,” said Bail Commissioner Betsy Bryan.

And Bryan noted that Watson has a criminal history the dates back to 1998

“17 priors, multiple convictions,” Bryan noted.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Perrie Mason‘s charred remains were discovered August 21 on the property of a textile business where Watson worked in Waterbury. Police arrested Watson that day, but only for alleged assaults of Mason, thanks to tips from her sister.

“I did get a chance to read the warrant,” Bryan said. “The allegations are very disturbing.”

The warrant states the medical examiner believes Mason was killed, then her body was crushed, before being set on fire. But, Watson‘s attorney claims the state’s case is largely circumstantial.

There’s no eyewitnesses,” said attorney Dean Popkin. “There appears to be some weak forensic evidence.”

Two days after Mason was last seen, Watson was captured at two different places on surveillance video.

First, on August 17, he was seen at the Wallingford Walmart purchasing two bottles of lighter fluid. Later that morning, he was also captured on surveillance at his employer, on a day the business was closed and he had no reason to be there.

“Mr. Watson is looking forward to having this matter come forth in the courts and showing how he was not involved in this matter at all,” Popkin said.

Superior Court Judge Gerald L. Harmon set bond for Watson at $3 million.

Even though Watson‘s attorney said it would be impossible for his client to post bail, the judge Oordered Watson not to have contact with Mason’s two young sons if he were able to post bond.