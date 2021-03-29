People rescued from windows during Vernon fire

VERNON, Conn. — Multiple were people from windows by firefighters during a fire Monday evening.
According to the Vernon police department, the fire broke out on 80-82 Union Street.
Two victims were treated for smoke inhalation. It is unclear the extent of the fire damage.
Police say Union Street is closed between Prospect Street and Elm Street.
The Red Cross is helping the residents who have been displaced.
It was confirmed with officials the power in the area was turned off as firefighters battled the fire. At one point, 1,000 customers were impacted by the outage.
This is a developing story.
