Terryville man who drowned in Lake Winfield identified

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — A Terryville man has been identified after police said he drowned despite fire crews pulling him from Lake Winfield, in the Terryville section of Plymouth.



About 6 p.m. on July 5th, a woman called 9-1-1 to say she saw a man, now identified as 45-year-old Jimmie Ferguson, swimming near Seymour Road. The caller reported that she no longer could see Ferguson and believed he was underwater.