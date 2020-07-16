Terryville man who drowned in Lake Winfield identified

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — A Terryville man has been identified after police said he drowned despite fire crews pulling him from Lake Winfield, in the Terryville section of Plymouth.
About 6 p.m. on July 5th, a woman called 9-1-1 to say she saw a man, now identified as 45-year-old Jimmie Ferguson, swimming near Seymour Road. The caller reported that she no longer could see Ferguson and believed he was underwater.
Plymouth police responded along with Terryville fire crews, and Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance. Members of the Terryville Fire Department managed to pull Ferguson out of the water.
First responders performed CPR on scene and Ferguson was rushed to Bristol Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.