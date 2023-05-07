Waterbury police investigate homicide on Hillside Ave.

Police are in the area of Kellogg St. and Hillside Ave., and some areas are blocked off with police tape.

WATERBURY, Conn. — There is a heavy police presence in a Waterbury neighborhood early Wednesday morning as officers investigate a shooting homicide.

Police responded to the area of Kellogg St. and Hillside Ave. for a report of a gunshot victim and have been on scene since around 4:30 a.m.; some areas are blocked off with police tape.

Police determined that a female victim had been shot and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not identifying the victim at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 755-1234.

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

