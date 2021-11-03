Fatal crash investigation closes Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold

GRISWOLD, Conn. — A state park in Griswold is closed Thursday due to police activity.
Officials say an "law enforcement investigation" has closed Hopeville Pond State Park. Units responded earlier to reports of a motor vehicle accident.
According to DEEP, the single-vehicle accident involved a motorcycle hitting a fixed object. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigation is active and ongoing.
