x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Fatal crash investigation closes Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold

According to DEEP, the single-vehicle accident involved a motorcycle hitting a fixed object. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Credit: FOX61

GRISWOLD, Conn. — A state park in Griswold is closed Thursday due to police activity.

Officials say an "law enforcement investigation" has closed Hopeville Pond State Park. Units responded earlier to reports of a motor vehicle accident.

According to DEEP, the single-vehicle accident involved a motorcycle hitting a fixed object. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigation is active and ongoing.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM