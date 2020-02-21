State Police searching for Bolton man after 15 guns, several unregistered, seized from his home

State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 65-year-old Michael Gramegna after they executed a search warrant at his Bolton home this week.

Eastern District Major Crimes, and FBI agents served a search warrant at the home of 65-year-old Micahel Gramegna Thursday.

Officials say Gramegna had violated a protective order put in place not to return to his home at 65 Shoddy Hill Road, following a previous arrest.

As part of the order and a condition for his release, Gramegna was required to hand over 21 guns registered to him.

According to police, Gramegna had not handed over any guns as of Thursday.

On February 4, police had found unsecured weapons and ammunition inside Gramegna's home where four children lived and was charged with risk of injury, criminal possession of a firearm.

During Thursday's execution of the search warrant, State Police and FBI seized the following:

Bauer .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a magazine with (4) .25 caliber rounds,

Ruger magazine with ammunition,

Black magazine and box of Remington ammunition,

(250) 12 Gauge Herter’s shotgun shells,

(3) .22 caliber ammunition rounds,

(44) .22 caliber ammunition rounds,

(1) large caliber (suspected .50 caliber) ammunition round with belt links,

(12) .22 caliber rounds were discovered throughout Gramegna’s residence.

Officials say 15 firearms were also located off site, and one of the recovered firearms was stolen.

Several of the firearms seized thus far were not registered, police said in a release.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Michael Gramegna and State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call State Police Troop K at 860-465-6500.

Anyone who sees Gramegna is urged to call 911.