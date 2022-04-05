Pratt & Whitney team up with Air bp to test sustainable aviation fuel

Pratt & Whitney are working with Air bp to test and research sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in order to lower CO2 emissions for air travel.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn — As Pratt & Whitney continues to develop sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), today the company announced they have paired with Air bp to test the blend they have created.

SAF is fuel that uses waste products and other sustainable feedstock that have the potential to lower the carbon footprint left by planes.

The agreement between the two companies reflects Pratt & Whitney's stated commitment to supporting the aviation industry goal of reaching zero net carbon emissions for air travel by 2050.

“The commercial aviation industry must use multiple approaches when it comes to addressing the challenges of sustainable aviation. One immediate opportunity is to radically reduce our dependence on fossil fuels while we continue to improve engine efficiency,” said Graham Webb, Chief Sustainability Officer at Pratt & Whitney.

The two companies will explore the performance of 100% SAF in jet engines through 2024 and provide insight and data into fuel performance and emissions reduction.

Andreea Moyes, Sustainability Director, Air bp said: “We are delighted to work with Pratt & Whitney to test SAF in U.S. engine testing facilities. As we continue to develop new technologies and feedstocks, some of which may be unique to U.S. availability, it will be very useful for both companies to collaborate on testing and understanding fuel performance and, on working on increasing SAF utilization in engines up to 100%.”

Pratt & Whitney said they have been actively involved in SAF testing for over a decade and helped regulatory authorities establish the standards which today allow SAF to be used as "drop-in" fuel. At this time the SAF fuel is blended up to 50% with conventional kerosene fuel, but Pratt and Whitney said they are working towards validating engines can operate with 100% SAF.

Since entering service in 2016, Pratt & Whitney said its GTF engine family has saved operators more than 600 million gallons of fuel and has avoided more than six million metric tonnes of carbon. The company said they will continue to develop technology to help reduce carbon emissions for future aircraft design.

