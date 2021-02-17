Public hearing continues on religious exemptions for childhood vaccines in CT

Connecticut would continue to have a medical exemption from childhood vaccinations if deemed necessary by a physician.

HARTFORD, Conn — The debate surrounding vaccine exemptions continues this morning.

A virtual public hearing is still going on at this hour on legislation to eliminate the state’s religious exemption from certain vaccinations for school children.

The pair of bills would get rid of the state's current religious exemption that parents can claim to not vaccinate their kids.

Doctors, parents, and other members of the public all weighing in during this virtual hearing.

According to the AP, the arguments were similar to previous years when opponents to the legislation packed the halls of the state Capitol complex in Hartford and waited hours to testify in person, many with their children in tow. Parents concerned about the safety of vaccines argued that stripping the exemption would infringe on their religious and parental rights, as well as their child’s right to public education.

Connecticut would continue to have a medical exemption from childhood vaccinations if deemed necessary by a physician.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday that he supports having more students vaccinated in Connecticut, the AP reports.

“If it looks like people are using the religious exemption and we’re less likely to have people vaccinated in our schools, it gets riskier for their fellow students and riskier for teachers, I think the legislature’s on the right path,” he said.