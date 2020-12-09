Residents displaced after 2-alarm fire at duplex in Bridgeport, officials investigating

Crews responded to the overnight fire on Fifth Street. The fire structure is not occupied, but flames extended to the other side of the duplex where people do live.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — An overnight fire is under investigation after flames engulfed half a duplex and left some residents without a home.

Bridgeport crews responded to the fire called in overnight on Fifth Street.

Officials said units arrived to find half the duplex fully on fire on multiple floors and a 2nd alarm struck as the interior worsened and personnel evacuated.

Once firefighters were accounted for, the fire attack continued and the bulk of the fire was knocked down, Bridgeport FD wrote in a tweet.

According to officials, there is extensive damage to the building where the fire started.

The fire even extended to the other half of the duplex with heat damage.

The fire structure is not occupied, however residents of the other side of duplex were displaced.

Those residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross for relocation.

Officials say no injuries were reported, but the fire remains under investigation.

