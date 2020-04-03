Retirements help push state police overtime to $23 million

Since January, 30 troopers have filed retirement notices

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A flood of retirements has helped push Connecticut State Police overtime costs to nearly $23 million this fiscal year.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports the agency is on track to finish the fiscal year that ends June 30 with $30 million in overtime costs.

State lawmakers asked public safety Commissioner James Rovella last year to hold overtime costs this fiscal year to about $22 million — $4 million less than last year.