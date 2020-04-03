Retirements help push state police overtime to $23 million

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A flood of retirements has helped push Connecticut State Police overtime costs to nearly $23 million this fiscal year.
Hearst Connecticut Media reports the agency is on track to finish the fiscal year that ends June 30 with $30 million in overtime costs.
State lawmakers asked public safety Commissioner James Rovella last year to hold overtime costs this fiscal year to about $22 million — $4 million less than last year.
State police have about 922 troopers. Since January, 30 troopers have filed retirement notices and 164 troopers will be eligible for retirement by the end of the fiscal year.