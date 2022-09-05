Sandy Hook Promise PSA wins Emmy Award

The organization's "Teenage Dream" PSA won for Outstanding Commercial.

NEWTOWN, Conn — Sandy Hook Promise won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Commercial on Saturday for its “Teenage Dream” Public Service Announcement.

Nicole Hockley, the organization’s co-founder and CEO, and mother of Dylan who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting nearly 10 years ago, accepted the award at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony. This was the organization’s second Emmy.

“We are deeply honored by this prestigious award. The fact that the Academy chose to nominate two gun violence prevention ads, ours and Change the Ref’s, among the best commercials of 2021 underscores just how important this issue is and why we must work together to end this epidemic plaguing our country,” Hockley said in a statement. “Awareness of the problem – and its solutions – are critical first steps.”

“Teenage Dream” is the latest in a series of short PSAs by Sandy Hook Promise and BBDO New York that encourage people to learn and act on warning signs that may lead to gun violence. The series includes “Back-to-School Essentials,” which won an Emmy in 2020, and the Emmy-nominated “Point of View.”

For this most recent PSA, they partnered with singer Katy Perry, who donated her award-winning song “Teenage Dream”, and school shooting survivors.

The Emmy Award comes a few weeks after a verdict in the Alex Jones defamation trial ordered the conspiracy theorist to pay the parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting a combined $49.3 million in damages.

