Search in Japan for missing Storrs woman called off

Patricia Wu-Murad was first reported missing on April 10, and search and rescue crews have worked ever since.

Example video title will go here for this video

STORRS, Conn. — The family of a Storrs woman missing in Japan announced on Sunday that it had ended its search for her.



Family members announced the decision on their GoFundMe page in a lengthy update for supporters to see, saying in part:

And finally, to Mom, thank you. All of these people came together because of the profound influence you have had on our family and the impact you have had on so many different people around the world. In a time of chaos, thank you for reigniting everyone’s faith in humanity. Thank you for instilling in us the strength and resilience to keep moving forward each and every day without you by our side. Thank you for bringing us together with such incredible people, you have shown us the true essence of why you love these trips so much.

We love you Mama. Thank you for being you.

Patricia Wu-Murad is said to be a lifelong experience hiker who traveled to Japan and was reported missing by local authorities on April 10 after she never reached a checkpoint in her hike.

The family said the U.S. Embassy notified them on April 14 of her disappearance following a 72-hour search by local authorities. According to officials, it would have taken Wu-Murad about 7 to 9 hours to trek to the next guest house, but she never arrived.

The family wrote a detailed update describing the efforts of police and rescue crews, thanking them for their hard work and time. Police explored various leads and talked to potential witnesses or others who may have information.

The family said after June 10, it would no longer accept any new donations on its page. Any funds left over will be used in case of future developments.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.