Several people sent to hospital following rollover crash on Rt. 15 in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — State Police say several people are being treated for minor injuries after a Friday night rollover crash.

According to a release, a 2020 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Route 15 in the left of two lanes when a driver operating a 2014 Ford Focus was speeding behind in the same lane.

Officials say the Focus driver, later identified as Aaron Wilder of New Haven, struck the rear left side of the Honda.

The impact cause Wilder's vehicle to travel into the median and roll several times before coming to rest across the median guardrail.

The Honda Civic was pushed into the median and struck metal beam guardrail, spinning several times.

State Police report there were five people in the Honda Civic and all sustained minor injuries.

They were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Officials say Wilder was not injured.