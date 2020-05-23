Shelton PD: Man arrested after attacking officer, injuring K-9 with a broom

The K-9 apprehended Paszkowski, but was injured in the process, according to officials.

SHELTON, Conn. — Police said a man with warrants out for his arrest is now facing new charges following an incident where he attacked officers.

60-year-old Raymond Paszkowski was pulling into his driveway Saturday when officers patrolling the Cathy Drive area noticed him.

With two outstanding arrest warrants, Paszkowski is familiar to Shelton PD.

According to a release, his license was under suspension and his vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

Police said when Paszkowski was approached by an officer and K-9 Stryker, he ran to grab a shop broom and began swinging it at them.

The K-9 apprehended Paszkowski, but was injured in the process, according to officials.

Stryker was later treated at Shoreline Hospital and released.

Police said Paszkowski was also treated at a hospital for injuries sustained, but was released.

He was taken into custody on the two arrest warrants and charged with Violation of Probation and Criminal Mischief.

Charges added on were: Interfering with an Officer, Operation with License under Suspension, Operation of a Unregistered Vehicle and Operation with No Insurance.