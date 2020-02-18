Six Flags New England holds casting call

Hiring Singers, Dancers, Actors and Stage Techs

AGAWAM, Mass. — Six Flags New England is looking for performers for the 2020 summer season. The park is hosting two open auditions and is looking to hire dozens of positions.

 Wednesday, February 26 at Holyoke Community College from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

 Saturday, February 29 at 1756 Main Street, Agawam, MA 01001 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Six Flags New England is looking for dancers, singers, actors, percussion musicians, technicians and more to perform in Stage Shows, Game Shows, Super Hero & Villain meet & greets, and singing shows.

Interested candidates must be outgoing, energetic, and are encouraged to apply at sixflagsjobs.com prior to the audition. All applicants must be the age of 16 and older and bring a recent headshot and up to date resume. Performers will be invited to sing, dance, and are encouraged to prepare a 1-2 minute monologue for the audition. The park is also encouraging musicians and performers with unique artistic talents to audition (i.g., jugglers, stilt-walking, unicycle and other variety acts.)

For more information about roles and audition requirements, visit: sixflags.com/sfnecasting