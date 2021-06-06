Some state parks close after reaching capacity

HARTFORD, Conn. — Several state parks have reached capacity on this hot Sunday and officials have closed them for a time.
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union DEEP said the park iclosed to new visitors for the remainder of the day Sunday, June 6. Traffic trying to get into the park is backed up all the way to Interstate 84.
- Gardner Lake State Park, Salem,
- Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
- Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
- Pattaconk Recreation Area
- Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
- Silver Sands State Park, Milford
- Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown
Large crowds are expected at state swimming areas on the second day that temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s.
Earlier this year, Gov. Ned Lamont said state parks would reopen to full capacity after last year's limits.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.