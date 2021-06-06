Some state parks close after reaching capacity

At Bigelow Hollow State Park, traffic trying to get into the park is backed up all to I-84

HARTFORD, Conn. — Several state parks have reached capacity on this hot Sunday and officials have closed them for a time.

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union DEEP said the park iclosed to new visitors for the remainder of the day Sunday, June 6. Traffic trying to get into the park is backed up all the way to Interstate 84.

Gardner Lake State Park, Salem,

Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield

Pattaconk Recreation Area

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Silver Sands State Park, Milford

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown

Large crowds are expected at state swimming areas on the second day that temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ned Lamont said state parks would reopen to full capacity after last year's limits.

