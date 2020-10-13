SONO Arts Fest moves inside

Thanks to a local developer, the show was moved off the streets and into vacant storefront property

NORWALK, Conn. — The SONO Arts Fest is normally a huge event - drawing 50,000 people to the streets of South Norwalk over one weekend - for a free family festival, including art, music, and over 150 vendors selling their art.

That was before COVID-19 however.

Is the show off? Not when so many artists need a venue to survive and thrive. Thanks to a local developer, the show was moved off the streets and into vacant storefront property, seven galleries total, open over two weekends, including this upcoming weekend, to showcase the artists, and keep the show going strong.



Tracy Humbley, of Southbury, said, “Artists have the ability to get together and share ideas - and this was the biggest challenge of all.”

Sue Brown Gordon said, “We went through all the ritual we go through planning the show not knowing if there would be a show? we had to tell the artists we’re all going to navigate this together in the best way possible - but all bets are off.”



Artist Audrey Klotz, of Weston said, “It was terrible - it was depressing - the bank account was going down - and we have to eat. Ihad done all of the paintings, and no one had seen them for 8 months.”

What to do? Well in came a guardian angel - who owned a lot of storefront property that was unused. Now, they’re’ being used as temporary art galleries

Adam Greenbaum, a local developer - and owner of those properties - asked an important question, could we do the arts festival indoors ... COVID friendly?

Brown-Gordon, “As artists we pivot, we create, we reinvent new ways to be seen and be heard. It was amazing - we don’t worry about weather conditions - we have wall space - we have more exhibits than we would have had if we were just on the street.”

Now over two weekends - 7 vacant storefronts are bustling with vibrant art - sculpture - mixed media - all for display for free to a thriving arts community - so that 150 artists who normally have a home in SONO - still have one.