Southington police investigate seventh location linked to 'shots fired' incidents

Douglas Gollnick, 74, has been arrested in the incidents that spanned multiple locations.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A seventh address is now linked to a 'shots fired' incident that spanned multiple locations in Southington, police confirmed Tuesday.

The newest location, Polumbo's Service Center on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, was also struck by gunfire. Douglas Gollnick, 74, is accused of the incidents.

The Plantsville resident is currently hospitalized for a mental evaluation after police said multiple rounds of gunfire struck several areas around the Southington area Sunday night. Following the gunfire, Gollnick led police on a chase that ended on the Arrigoni Bridge.

In all, four homes, a doctor's office, the service center, and the Southington Chuch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were all struck by gunfire. The church was empty at the time.

Cromwell police also said the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on South Street was also struck by Gollnick and people were inside the church at the time. They said an arrest warrant is in the works.

Officials are also investigating if a location in Bristol is connected to the shooting.

Southington police said all locations had some connection to Gollnick, but the connection is "not the same" in all locations.

Police said before the incident, Gollnick had no criminal history and had only two recent police contacts in December 2020, for welfare checks.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call SPD, 860- 621-0101.

