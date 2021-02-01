Southington Firefighters rescue injured hiker at Ragged Mountain

The incident was reported on Saturday morning

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The initial call was around 9:20 am on Saturday, reporting of an injured hiker in the wooded area of Ragged Mountain.

Southington Fire Department Chief battalion Darcy told FOX61 that the injured is an adult male who had company at the time of the accident.

Officials say the hikers entered the wooded area from the Berlin entrance to the mountain. Shortly after, the couple couldn’t find their way out.

Rescue team efforts managed to help the victim by carrying him to the mountaintop on a stretcher around 10: 15 am.

EMR transported the injured to New Britain Hospital where he is being treated for severe injuries.