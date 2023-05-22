Spirit Airlines stopping travel to Jamaica from Bradley Airport

The airline cited the cancellation due to "lower-than-expected demand".

CONNECTICUT, USA — After five months of service, Spirit Airlines announced that they are discontinuing their flights from Connecticut to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Spirit Airlines said they will continue to operate the BDL/MBJ flight through June 6 and provided refunds to guests with reservations after that date.

"Spirit remains committed to serving BDL and will offer daily, nonstop service from BDL to Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Orlando (MCO) this summer," the airline said in a statement.

Beginning in June, Bradley will be offering nonstop service between Bradley and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

