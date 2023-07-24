State police safely stop wrong way driver in Winsted

The incident happened on Rt. 8.

WINSTED, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police trooper safely stopped a wrong way driver on Route 8 Monday afternoon.

Police said at 12:46 p.m., Connecticut State Police - Troop B North Canaan started getting multiple calls saying a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Route 8 southbound in the Torrington/Winsted area. A trooper saw the Hyundai Kona traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and safely brought the vehicle to a stop in Winsted.

Police said the car's driver appeared disoriented. EMS responded and transported the woman to an area medical facility for further evaluation and her license was confiscated pending a review by DMV. The vehicle was towed from the scene and she has been charged with Reckless Driving.

State police encouraged drivers to call 911 immediately if you encounter an emergency situation on the roadway.

Wrong-way crashes have become more prevalent and deadly in Connecticut. There were two crashes in 2020, four in 2021, 13 in 2022 resulting in 23 fatalities, and 27 so far in 2023 resulting in 15 deaths, said Democratic Sen. Christine Cohen.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.