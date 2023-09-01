John Fonfara announces he's running for mayor of Hartford

Fonfara is a Democrat, representing Hartford and Wethersfield in the state senate.

HARTFORD, Conn. — State Senator John Fonfara announced Monday that he's running for Hartford mayor after 36 years of representing the city in the state legislature.



Fonfara is a Democrat-- representing Hartford and Wethersfield, and he says he is committed to serving the people of the capital city, after having represented them in both the state house and senate for decades.

"I can't ask a single soul of Hartford to support me, either in working for my campaign or voting for me, if I’m not willing to put my walking shoes on and go back out and meet the voters of Hartford," said Fonfara. "Whether I’ve represented them now and they’ve seen me at their door and they know of the work I’ve done, or those of Hartford and other parts of the city that I don't currently represent."

Others have thrown their hat in the ring-- including former State Senator and Superior Court Judge Eric Coleman.

